Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,205,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,365,000 after buying an additional 180,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.