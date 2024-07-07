Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of Hologic worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 827,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.10. 992,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.