Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Shares Down 0.8%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$56.50 and last traded at C$56.51. 149,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 240,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.28.

