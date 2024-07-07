H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in H&R Block by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in H&R Block by 1,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 63,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

