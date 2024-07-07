Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 245,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $372.75 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.13 and a 200-day moving average of $373.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

