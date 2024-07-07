Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 255.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after buying an additional 446,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Humana by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

HUM traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 690,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

