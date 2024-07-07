IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %
IDXX traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $486.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
