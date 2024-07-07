iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT opened at $1.07 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

