IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,754.59

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.59 ($22.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.10). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,797 ($22.73), with a volume of 586,648 shares.

IMI Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,825.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,756.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

