Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 350,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,916. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

