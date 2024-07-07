Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.50. 25,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

