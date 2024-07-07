Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Insider Acquires 2,160 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd bought 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,022.40 ($12,676.95).

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Jasper Judd bought 2,283 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.88 ($12,590.29).

On Monday, April 15th, Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.62), for a total value of £21,476.28 ($27,164.53).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock opened at GBX 461 ($5.83) on Friday. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 465 ($5.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,317.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

