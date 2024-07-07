Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,962,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $266.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average of $360.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

