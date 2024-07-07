Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 2,789 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,360,194.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $621.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.