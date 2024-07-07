Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Major Shareholder Sells 598,619 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

