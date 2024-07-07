Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 9.7%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 416,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 267,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Insig AI Stock Up 9.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.66. The company has a market capitalization of £18.67 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,243.11). Company insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

