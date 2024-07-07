InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.00

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $119.67, with a volume of 43279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after buying an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $18,987,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.