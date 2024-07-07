International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

IBM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

