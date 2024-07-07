International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $173.95 and last traded at $174.53. 450,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,488,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

