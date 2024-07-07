International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Shares Up 1%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 22,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

