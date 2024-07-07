International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in International Paper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Paper by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,218,000 after buying an additional 396,427 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $42.82 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

