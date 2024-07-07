International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.46

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.46 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.68). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 112,326 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,220.09). 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
