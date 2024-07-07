Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.93

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $19.34. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 214,286 shares traded.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

