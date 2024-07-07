Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $494.34 and last traded at $494.04. 7,667,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 40,386,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average is $439.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
