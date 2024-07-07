Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $494.34 and last traded at $494.04. 7,667,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 40,386,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.04.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average is $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

