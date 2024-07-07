Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

SPGP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 288,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

