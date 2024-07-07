Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 339,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 322,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP opened at $24.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

