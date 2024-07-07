iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.21

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.21 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.58). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62), with a volume of 19,025 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOM

iomart Group Price Performance

iomart Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £143.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.