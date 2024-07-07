iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 4.05.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iPower news, CEO Chenlong Tan acquired 20,000 shares of iPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

