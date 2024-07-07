IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 235,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 133,466 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $27.07.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

