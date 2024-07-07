Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 4%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 2,254,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,081,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

