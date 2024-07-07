Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.43. 209,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,739,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,472,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,348 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

