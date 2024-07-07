Irwin Gold Sells 9,902 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $70,225,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after buying an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 192,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.