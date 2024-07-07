iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,697 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.66% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $73,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,327,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,462 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,380,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,344,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 3,457,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

