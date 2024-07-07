iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.16

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 17266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

