iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

