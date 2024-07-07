iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

