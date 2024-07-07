iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,014,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average is $512.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

