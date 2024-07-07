iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $558.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

