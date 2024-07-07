iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

