iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $558.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day moving average of $512.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

