iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,976.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

