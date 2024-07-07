iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

