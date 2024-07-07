iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.52. The firm has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

