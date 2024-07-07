iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1,066.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,494,000.

BATS:HEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. 1,021,320 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

