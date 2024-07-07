iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.12

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.12 and last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 16160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

