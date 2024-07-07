iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.12

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.12 and last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 16160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.93.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
