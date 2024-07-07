iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 286,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 304,403 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.78.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

