iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 286,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 304,403 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.78.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.