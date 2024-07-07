iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.82

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.82 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 31319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,260,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

