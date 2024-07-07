iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $25.11. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 5,538 shares changing hands.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

