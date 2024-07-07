iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 2,288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.79% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 127,914 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

