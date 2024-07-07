iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFG opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

